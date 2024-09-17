Heartbreaking video of a Kenyan lady drunk and homeless in the streets of Germany - Life abroad is tough.





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A middle-aged Kenyan lady was filmed in the streets of Germany heavily drunk.

She was holding a bottle of alcohol which she continued indulging in despite being heavily intoxicated.

She was confronted by a fellow Kenyan who got concerned after seeing her getting wasted away in the streets.

She had dents on her face and looked very miserable, an indication that alcoholism had taken a toll on her.

The 26-year-old lady said she has lived in Germany for the last 5 years.

However, she doesn’t have a well-paying job, prompting her to seek solace in alcohol.

When asked about her home address, she confessed that she was homeless.

