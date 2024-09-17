Heartbreaking video of a Kenyan lady drunk and homeless in the streets of Germany - Life abroad is tough.

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - A middle-aged Kenyan lady was filmed in the streets of Germany heavily drunk.
She was holding a bottle of alcohol which she
continued indulging in despite being heavily intoxicated.
She was confronted by a fellow Kenyan who got
concerned after seeing her getting wasted away in the streets.
She had dents on her face and looked very
miserable, an indication that alcoholism had taken a toll on her.
The 26-year-old lady said she has lived in
Germany for the last 5 years.
However, she doesn’t have a well-paying job, prompting her to seek solace in alcohol.
When asked about her home address, she
confessed that she was homeless.
