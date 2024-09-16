Majambazi Sugu: DCI releases images of suspects wanted in connection with murders and robberies in Embakasi, Nairobi (PHOTOs).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing to members of the public to volunteer information that may lead to the arrest of individuals whose images appear below.

The individuals are wanted for a series of murders and robberies within the Embakasi area- Nairobi County.

Meanwhile, the said individuals are also ordered to surrender themselves at the nearest police station for further police action.

Information on the whereabouts of the suspects may be forwarded to DCI Embakasi, at the nearest police station

The Kenyan DAILY POST.