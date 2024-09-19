MASENGELI is a criminal in uniform – AUKOT slams convicted police boss and reveals how he had planned to assassinate Justice LAWRENCE MUGAMBI







Friday, September 20, 2024 – High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi should thank his lucky stars because former Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli wanted to assassinate him.

This was revealed by Thirdway Alliance Party Leader Ekuru Aukot who claimed that Justice Mugambi's life was under threat after convicting Masengeli.

According to Aukot, events that followed the 6-month jail slap on Masengeli were very circumstantial, and all fingers point at a possible execution.

Justice Mugambi's security detail was withdrawn and disarmed a day after he made the ruling, forcing clamour from judicial officers led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

"I'm not afraid to say here I think they wanted to kill Justice Mugambi. There is circumstantial evidence to that effect," he said during an interview.

"There are reports that they were actually calling the drivers and the security of the judge to find out his whereabouts, for what purpose if it was not to eliminate him? It's not rocket science how many people have been killed and abducted in this country?"

Aukot went on to add that Masengeli is a threat to national security after showing clear contempt for the rule of law.

In his view, the government should install stringent laws to apprehend leaders and government officers who breach the law.

"Masengeli is a criminal in uniform he does not deserve that police uniform anymore. He should be in Kamiti or industrial area," he said.

"I think we need a special jail, probably with transparent glass so that some of these individuals in government can be jailed and we can go visit them like in a zoo."

The Kenyan DAILY POST