Victims of Ksh 720 Million jobs scam masterminded by a man who was in RUTO’s trip to Germany storm his office in Nairobi CBD demanding refunds (VIDEO).

Job scam victims stormed the Nairobi offices of Vintmark Agency on Wednesday demanding refunds after the agency allegedly collected millions of shillings from them under the pretense of securing overseas jobs that never materialized.
The chaotic scene unfolded at Kenindia House in the city centre as angry
victims gathered to confront the agency, which is linked to Ceaser Wagicheru
King'ori.
Reports indicate that guards hastily closed the offices for most of the day as the number of frustrated victims grew.
The owner of the recruitment agency is reported to have
defrauded numerous job seekers by
promoting non-existent employment opportunities in Canada and Germany.
His promises of
greener pastures led many to part with their hard-earned money in pursuit of
better futures that ultimately vanished into thin air.
Numerous victims,
both Kenyans and foreigners, have shared their experiences, collectively
reporting losses nearing Ksh 720 million due to Vintmark’s marketing
strategies, which heavily utilize platforms like TikTok and other social media.
King’ori recently
accompanied President William Ruto to Germany for a diplomatic trip where
several agreements were signed aimed at facilitating job placements for Kenyans
abroad, despite being under the radar of DCI.
It is alleged
that he is connected to high-ranking government officials.
