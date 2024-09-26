Victims of Ksh 720 Million jobs scam masterminded by a man who was in RUTO’s trip to Germany storm his office in Nairobi CBD demanding refunds (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Job scam victims stormed the Nairobi offices of Vintmark Agency on Wednesday demanding refunds after the agency allegedly collected millions of shillings from them under the pretense of securing overseas jobs that never materialized.

The chaotic scene unfolded at Kenindia House in the city centre as angry victims gathered to confront the agency, which is linked to Ceaser Wagicheru King'ori.



Reports indicate that guards hastily closed the offices for most of the day as the number of frustrated victims grew.

The owner of the recruitment agency is reported to have defrauded numerous job seekers by promoting non-existent employment opportunities in Canada and Germany.

His promises of greener pastures led many to part with their hard-earned money in pursuit of better futures that ultimately vanished into thin air.

Numerous victims, both Kenyans and foreigners, have shared their experiences, collectively reporting losses nearing Ksh 720 million due to Vintmark’s marketing strategies, which heavily utilize platforms like TikTok and other social media.

King’ori recently accompanied President William Ruto to Germany for a diplomatic trip where several agreements were signed aimed at facilitating job placements for Kenyans abroad, despite being under the radar of DCI.

It is alleged that he is connected to high-ranking government officials.

Watch the video of victims of the multi-million jobs scam camping outside the recruitment agency.

