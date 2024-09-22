US Sherrif charged with murder after judge was shot dead







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Letcher County Sheriff Mickey Stines was charged with first-degree murd3r on Thursday, September 19, following the fatal shooting of District Court Judge Kevin Mullins, 54, at the Letcher County courthouse in Kentucky.

According to reports from the Louisville Courier-Journal, Stines was taken into custody in connection with the incident, which occurred after an argument between the sheriff and the judge in the judge's office.

Authorities have yet to announce a clear motive for the sh00ting. The case has drawn widespread attention, with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear confirming the tragedy in a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and k!lled in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow.”

Gun violence remains a persistent issue in the United States. This incident follows a recent shooting on a Kentucky highway that left five injured, and despite public support for stricter gun control, political resistance and a strong gun rights culture continue to complicate efforts to implement more regulations.

Further details regarding the investigation are expected as the case unfolds.