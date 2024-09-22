SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS ‘placed on suicide watch’ while awaiting trial over trafficking charges







Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Embattled music mogul, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been placed on suicide watch as he awaits trial.

The 54-year-old star was arrested at a hotel in New York earlier this week, and he has been charged with s3x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He has been remanded to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after pleading not guilty, and he has twice been denied bail.

According to PEOPLE, Combs is on suicide watch, with sources describing the move as a preventative measure as he is in shock with his mental state unclear.

The U.S. Department of Justice National Institute of Corrections describes suicide watch as ‘supervisory precautions taken for suicidal inmates that require frequent observation’.

Combs’ lawyers had argued he should be spared jail while he awaits trial and suggested a $50 million bond with electronic monitoring, weekly drug tests, a visitor log, the surrender of his passport, and no contact with women.

He was initially denied bail on Tuesday after pleading not guilty, and on Wednesday he was denied bail again.

The Judge explained that he was concerned that Combs’ release on bail could affect the case.

‘My bigger concern deals with the danger of obstruction of justice and the danger of witness tampering,’ Judge Andrew Carter said. ‘That is a real concern that I have here.’

During the arraignment on Tuesday afternoon, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo reportedly revealed Combs is in ‘treatment and therapy for things that more respectfully he needs treatment and therapy for and he’s getting that’.

Agnifilo didn’t go into any more detail or confirm what treatment Combs is receiving, as he cited confidentiality.

US Magistrate Judge Robyn F Tarnofsky read through the allegations before asking him if he wished to enter a plea, to which he simply replied: ‘Not guilty.’

If found guilty, the mandatory minimum sentence Combs could face for the charges is 15 years, with a maximum sentence of life in prison.