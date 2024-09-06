U.S. President JOE BIDEN sends his top envoy ANTONY BLINKEN to Haiti after RUTO failed miserably in his peace mission





Friday, September 6, 2024 – U.S. President Joe Biden has taken a drastic move after he sent his Secretary of State to Haiti, following the failure of President William Ruto's Kenya-led mission to restore peace in the troubled Caribbean nation.

The ongoing Haiti battle with gang violence has drawn global attention, forcing Biden to send his top envoy to meet with Haitian leaders; a move that is set to open a new chapter in the struggle for stability.

The stakes are high, and the U.S. appears to be reconsidering its approach, with discussions on shifting the Kenya-led security mission to a full-fledged U.N. peacekeeping operation.

Blinken will hold crucial talks with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille and the transition council.

The focus will be on solidifying the U.N.-backed Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which has so far been plagued by numerous challenges, from financial setbacks to logistical failures.

Washington has already poured over Ksh42 billion into the initiative, but the mission's progress has been painfully slow.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols expressed concerns over the mission's performance.

“Our goal is to have a mission that is effective, strong, able to deliver the kind of security progress that the Haitian people deserve,” Nichols remarked.

However, with just 400 Kenyan police officers deployed—well short of what was promised—the mission has struggled to gain traction.

Blinken’s visit signifies a turning point. The U.S. is actively considering transforming the current mission into a formal U.N. peacekeeping operation, a move that could unlock more resources, advanced

