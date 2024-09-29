UFC fighter, AILIN PEREZ, twerks in face of opponent during big win in Paris (VIDEO)







Monday, September 30, 2024 - Ailin Perez of Argentina taunted Daria Zhelezniakova of Russia after dominating her in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event in Paris, France.

The fight took place at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024.

After dominating her opponent, Darya Zheleznyakova, with a first-round head-and-arm choke submission victory, Perez decided to do her patented twerking following the victory

This time, though, Perez moved her rear end directly on her opponent’s face in celebration.

As Zheleznyakova was getting up, Perez re-positioned so she could add further insult to the defeat.

Zheleznyakova did not react to her opponent’s taunts and instead went back to her corner after the loss.

Perez improved to 4-1 in UFC with four straight victories on her resume.

Perez, who is also an OnlyFans model in her spare time, is ranked No. 15 in the world but will surely get a bump in the weeks to come thanks to her strong performance.

Meanwhile, viewers have slammed Perez for twerking in the face of her opponent.





