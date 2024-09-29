Former Italian footballer Andrea Capone, 43, found dead in a hotel room







Monday, September 30, 2024 - Former Italian footballer and Cagliari midfielder, Andrea Capone has been found dead at the age of 43.

He was found lifeless at the 5-star Palazzo Tirso Hotel in his native Italy on Sunday, September 29.

According to local media, the former player had been out with friends and, after a fall, suffered a fatal blow to his head. Medical services were unable to revive him.

It is also possible that he suffered a sudden cardiac event, which may have caused the fall.

Born in Cagliari, Capone came through the ranks of the city’s club and joined the first team at the age of 19, debuting in the first match of the 2000-01 season in Serie B against Crotone.

He was also part of the Cagliari squad in Serie A, although, during his career, he also played for Sora, Treviso, Vicenza, Grosseto, and Salernitana.

In total, he played 123 matches, scored 12 goals, and provided 7 assists with Cagliari.

"The bond with his homeland will remain unbreakable for a man who was always characterized by his professionalism, dedication, and passion. Qualities that will stay in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him, both on and off the field. Cagliari Calcio embraces his family in this moment of profound grief. Rest in peace, Andrea," said Cagliari in their farewell statement.

After leaving his boyhood club the Italian youth international went on trial with Celtic and played two pre-season friendlies for the Scottish Premiership side before joining Serie B side Vincenza.

He then spent short spells at Grosseto and Salertiana before hanging up his boots in 2010.