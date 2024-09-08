Two Kalenjin men arrested while trying to bribe DCI officers with Sh 179,000 to cover up a car theft case (PHOTOs).







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - The long arm of the law caught two individuals red-handed as they tried to butter up DCI officers with a hefty bribe of Sh179,000 to turn a blind eye to a notorious car theft suspect.

Eugene Kiprop Kipchirchir, 38, and Hillary Kiplangat Kibet, 40, thought they could pull a fast one on the police, but their plan went up in smoke when they were apprehended by officers from DCI Kondele.

These audacious culprits spun a web of lies, claiming to possess crucial information about a well-known fugitive involved in car theft.

However, their yarn quickly unravelled when they attempted to grease the officers' palms with the hefty bribe to keep the fugitive from facing justice.

During the subsequent interrogation, the schemers spilled the beans, leading the officers to swoop down on a parking lot at Dondez restaurant and nab the main suspect, Rashid Oyondi Nyanuba, who was hiding inside an Isuzu double cab with the license plate KAW 092Y.

As a result of their ill-advised scheme, the culprits are now cooling their heels at Kondele Police Station, awaiting their court date.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations will not turn a blind eye to corruption and will uphold the law with the utmost integrity and impartiality. Cases of attempting to tip the scales of justice with underhanded tactics will be dealt with per the law.









