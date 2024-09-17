TITO JACKSON found suffering from heart attack in New Mexico shopping center before his death







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - New Mexico police say Tito Jackson suffered a medical emergency behind the wheel before he died on Sunday, September 15.

Police told the Daily Mail Monday, September 16, that a passerby noticed Jackson was in need of medical attention shortly after 6 p.m. while he was traveling from New Mexico to Oklahoma, where he recently moved. The driver flagged down the police near the American Heritage Plaza shopping center, where Jackson had seemingly stopped.

The Jackson 5 founding member was transported to the hospital via ambulance. However, he was pronounced dead hours later.

The “ABC” singer was 70.

Steve Manning, Jackson’s former manager, claimed the musician had a heart attack while making the cross-state trek. However, an autopsy has yet to be conducted and his official cause of death has yet to be revealed.

A formal investigation is still ongoing.

Jackson’s sons — Taj, 51, Taryll, 49, and TJ, 46 — announced their father’s passing in a joint statement shared on their band 3T’s Instagram account Monday morning.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” they wrote. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken.”

The brothers described their dad as an “incredible man” who cared deeply about others and “their well-being.”

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T,'” they continued. “Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously.”

The trio concluded their post by asking fans to honor their father by leading with love, just like he always did.

Tito rose to fame as a teen alongside his brothers — Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael Jackson — as they took the world by storm with their Motown hits. The group was managed by their father, Joe Jackson, who died in 2018 at 89.

The iconic band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 and nominated for three Grammys.