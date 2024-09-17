MUGABE's son to be arrested for avoiding court after assaulting police officer







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Bellarmine Chatunga, the son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, is set to be arrested after failing to appear in court, where he faces two criminal charges. Beitbridge Magistrate Vavariro Gavi issued a warrant for Chatunga's arrest after he defaulted on a scheduled court appearance regarding a violent incident that took place on August 31, 2024.

Chatunga's lawyer, Muchiwande Sithole of F Chauke and Associates, informed the court that his client missed the hearing due to undergoing surgery in Harare. Chatunga had initially been remanded out of custody on free bail by Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba last month, with a provisional trial date set.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reported that Chatunga is facing two charges under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act) – disorderly conduct and possession of a prohibited knife.

According to the NPA, on August 31, 2024, Chatunga’s black Range Rover was stopped at a security roadblock in Beitbridge, with a South African national, Irvin Molokoza, driving the vehicle. When police asked Molokoza for his passport and vehicle registration documents, Chatunga allegedly became agitated and intervened.

"It is alleged that the accused person complained after the Police Officer requested that the driver park the motor vehicle further off the road. He allegedly disembarked from the vehicle and charged towards the Police Officer, shouting, ‘What are you doing? You are delaying me for the fourth time. I am rushing to a wedding in Harare, check my passport. Don’t you know who I am?’” the NPA revealed.

During the confrontation, a small brown knife reportedly fell from Chatunga's jacket, leading to his arrest at the scene. The case remains ongoing, with authorities now searching for Chatunga following the warrant issued for his arrest.