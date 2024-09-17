ODM MP threatens to sponsor a motion to impeach MASENGELI if he fails to resign today





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - An outspoken ODM MP has threatened to file a censure motion to oust acting Inspector General Gilbert Masengeli if he doesn't resign today.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Ugenya Member of Parliament (MP) David Ochieng' said Masengeli has proven to be a rogue individual and cannot be trusted with the critical role of manning the Kenyan police force and protecting citizens.

He argued that if Masengeli doesn't resign, he will initiate an ouster motion in Parliament to force his exit.

"If that gentleman does not resign by the end of the day today, I as David Ochieng' will take a censure motion to parliament for his removal from office.

"He must leave the office. That should not even be debated," said Ochieng' speaking on Citizen TV's Daybreak Show.

The legislator further opined that Masengeli's brazen disobedience of the rule of law, after failing to honour seven court summons, should be frowned upon and should render him unfit for holding office.

"We are dealing with a decay in legal order and generally a free-for-all system that must be stopped immediately.

"If we don't do this tomorrow why would you expect someone who is found stealing or murdering to obey the law?" he posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST