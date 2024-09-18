This is unacceptable! SIFUNA blasts Treasury CS JOHN MBADI for failing to appear in Senate.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has slammed Treasury and National Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi for failing to honor Senate summons on Wednesday.

Mbadi was set to appear before the Senate on Wednesday and despite confirming his attendance, he failed to appear for the session.

Speaking before the committee, a visibly upset Sifuna expressed frustration over Mbadi's decision to snub the summons, calling it unacceptable.

"I'm very shocked... We woke up very early in the morning to come and attend this session.

"The question that I was supposed to put to CS Mbadi is a question that is over a year old," he stated

Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi County Senator, further accused Mbadi of disrespecting the Senate, despite his experience as a former Member of Parliament and understanding of how both Houses operate.

"I want to tell Mbadi that this is unacceptable. It is worse that he was a Member of Parliament, if he had just been plucked from the wilderness like some of the other people I see maybe we would excuse him but he was a Member of Parliament

"As of yesterday, there was a communication that he had confirmed that he was going to come... At the very minimum, you should have written yesterday and said he was not going to be able to make it.

"We also have other businesses to attend to," Sifuna said.

