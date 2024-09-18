Big Blow to IG GILBERT MASENGELI as Court of Appeal rejects his bid to overturn six-month jail sentence





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has suffered a major setback as the Court of Appeal rejected his bid to overturn the High Court's six-month jail sentence for disobeying court orders.

Last Friday, High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in jail without the option of a fine for failing to comply with seven court summons regarding the disappearance of three people in Kitengela in August this year.

On Wednesday, Masengeli moved to court seeking to overturn the sentence by Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

Masengeli argued that Justice Mugambi convicted him without considering the application he filed before the court.

In his application, Masengeli had pleaded with the Court of Appeal judges to suspend his sentence until the case he filed was heard and determined.

However, Justices Aggrey Muchelule, Gatembu Kairu, and Weldon Korir rejected a request from Masengeli's legal team, led by Cecil Miller and State Counsel Emmanuel Bitta, to temporarily halt the sentence pending the appeal.

They instead ordered that his appeal be heard next week by a bench appointed by the Appellate court‘s president.

