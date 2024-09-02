"They warned me but I didn't listen," Man slams his wife for leaving the house dirty (VIDEO)

Monday, September 2, 2024 - A man has released a video, accusing his wife of being dirty.
The man claimed he had been away for two days and returned
to meet the house in disarray. He filmed their kitchen, looking untidy, with
dirty dishes on the counter and things kept out of place.
He lamented in the video, saying: "They warned me but I
didn't listen. This is what you get when you marry a girl you met at Ikoyi Link
Bridge, jogging.
"I was away from home for two days, for two days, guys.
Look at my kitchen. This is what I came back to meet."
"Look at my kitchen. Look at the sink," he said,
showing empty water bottles and dirty plates scattered in the sink and
everywhere else.
"There is a woman in this house. There is a woman in
this house. I can't keep this to myself. I can't just contain this. Before they
will now say, this man is abusive, this man is violent, look at what I'm
facing."
"And what is she doing? Look. Look," he says then
goes into the living room to film the woman sitting, eating popcorn and
watching a movie.
When he asks why the kitchen it untidy, the woman tells him
the house help did not come to work for two days.
Watch the video below.
"They warned me but I didn't listen," Man slams his wife for leaving the house dirty pic.twitter.com/YvoKPcyJC7— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2024
