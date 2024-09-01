There are claims that accidents occur at the Nithi Bridge whenever these women conduct prayers around the area - The local administration has reportedly banned them (PHOTO).





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Details are now emerging that accidents frequently occur at the Nithi Bridge whenever a group of women dressed in white, red, and yellow gather to conduct prayers in the area.

The local administration allegedly banned them from holding prayers at the bridge, following complaints from the residents.

Days before the fatal accident which claimed the lives of 14 people on Saturday night, the said women had held a prayer session at the bridge.

See their photo below.

