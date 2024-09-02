A man who participated in the anti-government protests shares a video of armed plainclothes police officers attempting to break into his house at night (WATCH).





Monday, September 2, 2024 - A young man identified as Linton Bahati recorded a video of armed plainclothes police officers attempting to break into his house at night, just days after he was arrested and released.

Bahati participated in the anti-government protests and miraculously survived after being shot 9 times in the back.

He has been seeking justice after facing police brutality during the protests.

Rogue police officers have been intimidating him and sending him threats, with reports indicating that they want to do a cover-up after the victim reported the matter to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

He raised the alarm on social media after armed plainclothes police officers came knocking at his door at night.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino and Martha Karua sent a team to rescue Bahati and accompanied him to a police station to record a statement.

He was later taken to a safe place to spend the night.

Watch the video.

Guys!!!



They released @Its_Bahaa then told him to come back on 7th na sasa wamemtumia watu kwa nyumba.



They are in civilian clothes and armed😭



They want to kill him😭 pic.twitter.com/w3fjuX4EW1 — MJ🥰 (@itsMJ_Ke) September 1, 2024

UPDATE!!



With the help of @MarthaKarua , she reached out to @HEBabuOwino who sent his team to rescue Liston. They took him to a police station, wrote a statement and right now they are taking him to a safe place where he will spend the night. https://t.co/3DQkJ6nhTb — MJ🥰 (@itsMJ_Ke) September 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.