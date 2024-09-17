The legendary spell of Lionel Messi at Barcelona



Lionel Messi's time at Barcelona is the stuff of football legends, the kind of story that fans will tell for generations. When Messi first walked through the doors of La Masia, Barcelona's famed youth academy, nobody could have guessed he'd become one of the greatest players to ever grace a football pitch. But over 17 seasons with the senior team, Messi didn't just live up to the hype. He smashed every expectation.



Becoming the symbol of his team

Starting with his debut in 2004 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old, Messi quickly showed he was a different breed. The kid from Rosario, Argentina, wasn't just good; he was otherworldly. He soon turned into Barcelona's main man, a talisman who could change the outcome of a game in an instant.

During his time at Barcelona, Messi played 778 games and scored a jaw-dropping 672 goals. That makes him the all-time top scorer for both the club and La Liga. And it's not just about the numbers; it's about how he scored them. Dribbling past entire defenses, curling shots from outside the box, free kicks that defied the laws of physics, he had a knack for making the impossible look routine.

Extraordinary achievements

But Messi was more than just a goal machine. He was also a team player. He racked up 305 assists, making sure his teammates shined too. His partnership with players like Xavi and Iniesta created one of the most beautiful brands of football ever seen.

During his time, Barcelona won:

● 10 La Liga titles;

● 7 Copa del Rey trophies;

● and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

In 2009, under Pep Guardiola, Barça won the treble. This included La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Champions League. They became the first Spanish club to do so. Messi was the top scorer in the Champions League that season with 9 goals, a pattern he would repeat several times.

And let’s not forget his individual accolades. Messi picked up 6 Ballon d'Or awards while at Barcelona, recognizing him as the best player in the world. His rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo was electric, each pushing the other to new heights.

