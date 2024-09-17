A reckless driver delivering a newly imported car almost caused a fatal accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway - The vehicle nearly collided head-on with a truck (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment a driver delivering a newly imported Toyota Aqua to a client almost collided head-on with a truck along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.

The rogue driver was racing with another driver, who was also delivering a newly imported car.

The two vehicles were being driven recklessly along the busy highway that is infamous for frequent accidents.

In the video, the reckless driver overtakes a trailer before losing control of the vehicle and almost colliding head-on with an oncoming truck.

He escaped death by a whisker.

Watch the video.

A reckless driver delivering a newly imported car almost caused a fatal accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway - The vehicle nearly collided head-on with a truck pic.twitter.com/4lOWezAAkF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.