A reckless driver delivering a newly imported car almost caused a fatal accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway - The vehicle nearly collided head-on with a truck (VIDEO).

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the moment a driver delivering a newly imported Toyota Aqua to a client almost collided head-on with a truck along the busy Mombasa-Nairobi highway.
The
rogue driver was racing with another driver, who was also delivering a newly
imported car.
The
two vehicles were being driven recklessly along the busy highway that is
infamous for frequent accidents.
In
the video, the reckless driver overtakes a trailer before losing
control of the vehicle and almost colliding head-on with an oncoming truck.
He
escaped death by a whisker.
Watch
the video.
A reckless driver delivering a newly imported car almost caused a fatal accident along the Mombasa-Nairobi highway - The vehicle nearly collided head-on with a truck pic.twitter.com/4lOWezAAkF— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 18, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments