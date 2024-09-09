Tame your ‘dog’ KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH or else…UDA MP threatens RUTO after the Majority Leader exposed GACHAGUA’s underhand dealings





Monday, September 9, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s ally and Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru has slammed the National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah for exposing the DP’s alleged dirty deals.

This is after Ichung’wah accused Gachagua of exploiting tea and coffee farmers in Mt. Kenya using his company.

In a statement yesterday, the visibly angry MP asked President William Ruto to contain Ichung’wah before it is too late, saying the Majority Leader is on the loose.

“I want to ask the President, it is you who appointed Kimani Ichung'wah as the Majority Leader and not us, you appointed him the leader of government business, the people and I need to understand whether the role included going around the country abusing the deputy president,’’ Gathiru questioned.

As a result, the MP asked Ruto to tame Kimani Ichung'wah, likening him to an animal on the loose that needed to be tamed.

He maintained that it was a shame for them as leaders to have Ichung'wah lead them while driving on a mission to abuse other leaders.

"I am even feeling ashamed as a leader standing before you with the fact that my leader of the majority is at the center of children’s talk of how he knows how to abuse others, which government is this?" he questioned.

The lawmaker likened Ichung’wah’s behavior to the woes that faced the former leadership of the nation under Uhuru Kenyatta, maintaining that it was from such that William Ruto got alienated by his former boss.

"The other government also started going this route when people started walking away from the government and even now, I am seeing that this is the trend that is going to follow soon," Gathiru recounted.

He insisted that if the trend continues and should they be told to move, then they will just move without resistance, signaling a plot to likely walk away from the current political formation.

"We said scornful politics of lacking respect, deceit, abductions, and intimidation must come to an end when we were campaigning,’’ Gathiru stated.

