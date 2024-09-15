Is GACHAGUA blackmailing President RUTO? – See how his allies threatened the President as the DP cheered them on





Sunday, September 15, 2024 – Allies of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have issued a direct warning to President William Ruto, stating that things will never be the same if he continues to frustrate the DP through allies like Kimani Ichung’wah and pushes him out of the government.

Speaking at a roadside rally in Nyeri Town after accompanying the Deputy President to the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) show, the allies led by Nyandarua Senator John Methu and Embakasi Central MP Mejja Donk, warned Ruto of serious consequences if Gachagua is pushed out of the government.

"There is someone with an agenda to divide Mt. Kenya. If you see a dog, someone must be holding the leash.

"This message is for the leash holder, Tie your puppets or forget about Mt. Kenya," Mejja Donk stated during the roadside rally.

Donk further questioned why Gachagua continues to be pushed to a corner despite his agreement to accommodate the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in the government.

"They brought in Raila into government and we accepted. What does that have to do with Rigathi's position?" Donk fired as Gachagua observed.

Similar sentiments were echoed by John Methu who warned that any attempt to force out Gachagua from the government will be met with a similar level of resistance.

"Whatever they decide to do we will respond. We woke up early to vote for you, we are not going to be kicked out," Methu stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST