South African white secondary school students suspended over racist video







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - Duineveld High School in Upington, Northern Cape, has suspended four pupils who allegedly appeared in a TikTok video making racist comments.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into the incident.

The video, which has gone viral, features three boys interacting with a content creator known as @uncleSeeno. In the clip, one white pupil can be heard repeatedly using a racial slur towards a black pupil.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi expressed concern over the incident, stating, “What is disturbing is these alleged utterances were repeatedly expressed by the minor on the social platform 30 years after apartheid.”

Baloyi noted that the SAHRC received a flood of complaints on its social media platforms from outraged members of the public calling for action. The SAHRC, through its Northern Cape provincial office, has initiated an investigation under Section 184 of the Constitution, which mandates the commission to promote and protect human rights.

“The constitution further empowers the commission to take steps to secure appropriate redress where human rights have been violated,” Baloyi added.

The SAHRC has already met with the Northern Cape education department to gather information and will visit the school to further investigate the matter. The commission aims to assist the school in conducting a fair and thorough investigation while also assessing the school's environment regarding social cohesion, justice, and diversity.

Northern Cape education department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe confirmed that the four pupils, aged 17 and 18, were suspended in line with the school’s code of conduct. Disciplinary hearings are scheduled for September 17.

“The content of the video goes against the norms and values we instil in learners at school. The video sent shockwaves through the country and left many people in disbelief. The department reminds parents to monitor the social media usage of their children and make sure they act responsibly,” said van der Merwe.

Van der Merwe stressed that racism has no place in schools or communities. “We need to support and educate learners on the many social injustices such as racism, colonialism, and apartheid, which continue to cause major issues in South Africa today, just as they did in the past,” he added.

Parliament's basic education portfolio committee chairperson, Joy Maimela, condemned the incident, calling it “shocking,” “disappointing,” and “hurtful.”

“This needs the attention of authorities at the highest level. It cannot be tolerated,” Maimela stated, urging parents, communities, and schools to strengthen programmes and engagements on life skills to address such behaviour.