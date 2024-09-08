"I spent two years of my life unhappy with this man" woman says as she divorces her husband to be with a fellow woman







Sunday, September 8, 2024 - A woman has gone viral over her divorce announcement.

The woman, who goes by Minne F. Baby on Facebook, shared a photo of her and her husband.

In the caption, she said she has been with him for two years but has never been happy.





She admitted that she never loved or desired him.

She added that she has now realised that she desires women so she has filed for divorce.

In another post, she shared a photo of her new woman and wrote that the woman makes her feel things her husband never made her feel.