Wasted Life: The moment KEVIN KANGETHE landed in the U.S. aboard an FBI Private Jet to face murder charges after stabbing his girlfriend 10 times (PHOTO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Kevin Kangethe was denied bail/bond by a court in the United States of America (USA) after pleading not guilty to murder.

Kangethe was extradited to the USA from Nairobi on September 1, 2024, after a successful process by Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Renson M. Ingonga, OGW.

He was arraigned before the Suffolk Superior Court in Pemberton Square, Boston, on September 3, 2024, and denied murdering Margaret Mbitu.

The court ruled he would be held without bail, without prejudice.

The prosecution is led by ADA Mark Lee.

Further, the court heard that the suspect and the deceased were in a romantic relationship that had been marred by reports of domestic violence.

The matter was set for a pre-trial date before the Homicide section on 5th November 2024 at 2pm.

