Singer MILEY CYRUS sued for allegedly copying BRUNO MARS song in 'Flowers'







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Miley Cyrus is facing a copyright infringement lawsuit, with Tempo Music Investments alleging that her hit song "Flowers" copies elements of Bruno Mars' 2013 chart-topping track "When I Was Your Man."

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claims that "Flowers" shares significant musical similarities with Mars' song, including melody, harmony, and chord progressions.

Tempo Music, which claims ownership of part of the copyright for "When I Was Your Man," argues that the resemblance between the two songs is so striking that Miley "intentionally copied" Bruno's hit. The company also claims that certain lyrics in "Flowers" mirror those in Bruno's song.

Miley's "Flowers" has been a commercial success, winning a Grammy Award and dominating the charts, but according to Tempo Music, the song wouldn't exist without the influence of "When I Was Your Man."

"It is undeniable based on the combination and number of similarities between the two recordings that ‘Flowers’ would not exist without ‘When I Was Your Man,’” Tempo Music stated in the lawsuit.

The company is seeking financial compensation and is also asking that Miley be barred from performing or distributing "Flowers." Notably, Bruno Mars is not listed as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.