'America's Got Talent' cheerleader EMILY GOLD commits suicide







Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Emily Gold, a 17-year-old high school cheerleader who recently captivated audiences on America's Got Talent, has tragically died, with her death currently being investigated as a possible suicide.

Gold was found dead under a bridge on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, California, just before midnight on Friday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that she is believed to have jumped from an overpass and landed on the freeway below.

Authorities received 911 calls reporting a pedestrian down in the carpool lane, and when California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrived, they discovered that at least one vehicle had struck Gold but did not stop. Investigators are unsure if the driver was aware they had hit a person or if they believed they had run over an object on the road.

No suicide note was found at the scene or on Gold, and the CHP continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Emily Gold gained national attention earlier this year when she and her Los Osos High School dance team performed on America's Got Talent, earning a standing ovation from Simon Cowell for their electrifying performance in May. The team reached the quarterfinals before being eliminated in August.