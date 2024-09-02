Shocking VIDEO of rituals being performed at Likoni Ferry crossing channel at night by people wearing red clothes emerges (WATCH).





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Some unidentified people were captured on camera performing rituals at the Likoni Ferry crossing channel at night.

In the shocking video, the suspected ritualists are captured singing songs as they march towards the ocean.

One of the ritualists jumps into the ocean and starts swimming as his colleagues continue singing while holding red flags.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of social media users linking the frequent accidents and suicide cases at the crossing channel to the rituals.

‘’People believe strange and weird stuff. I was once late to arrive from Nairobi and met them marching in an array towards the ocean.

"A long line of men and women in white and red dresses,’’ a social media user wrote.

Rituals being Done at Likoni Ferry in Mombasa!

Where are we headed as a country? pic.twitter.com/EOqXHWXZYX — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 1, 2024

