“It feels bad to give your child a wrong father,” - A LADY who was impregnated and dumped by popular Kikuyu radio presenter, NJOGU WA NJOROGE, laments.





Monday, September 2, 2024 - A baby mama to popular Kikuyu radio presenter, Njogu Wa Njoroge, has been airing her grievances on Tiktok after he absconded parental responsibility.

The jilted lady identified as Cate, an upcoming gospel singer, had a short-lived relationship with Njogu that resulted in the birth of a child.

Njogu dumped her after she gave birth and despite being a man of means, he doesn’t take care of their child.

In her latest post on Tiktok, Cate regrets having a kid with the wrong man and wishes that Njogu informed her that he was not willing to take responsibility.

Cate recently revealed that Njogu has 15 kids with different baby mamas and alleged that he doesn’t take care of his kids.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.