Shock as it emerges that Qatar Airways is building a new Airport in Rwanda using Ksh 167 Billion while Adani will use Ksh 250 billion to upgrade JKIA – LOOK!





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - The majority of Kenyans remain opposed to President William Ruto’s plan to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Adani Group.

Adani has pledged a Sh 250 billion investment to "upgrade and expand" East Africa’s busiest airport, a national pride for Kenya.

Surprisingly, in Rwanda, Qatar Airways is constructing a new airport at a cost less than leasing JKIA.

The new airport in Rwanda will cost state-controlled Qatar Airways Sh 167 billion.

The construction of the new airport by Qatar Airways will help state-run carrier RwandAir expand its operations and boost the aviation sector.

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations and is set to open new routes to the United States, Angola, Mozambique, and Ethiopia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST