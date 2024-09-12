REVEALED: The billions RUTO and his allies will allegedly pocket if ADANI Group’s JKIA takeover deal goes through





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - President William Ruto and his associates will allegedly pocket billions of shillings if the controversial lease of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to the Indian firm Adani Group goes through

The secretive Sh 250 billion deal will grant Adani Group control over JKIA and 14 other airstrips in Kenya for 30 years.

Documents reveal that Adani Group has been granted permission to rename JKIA to Adani Holdings International Airport.

On Wednesday, Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) workers went on strike, claiming that the controversial deal will lead to their dismissal as Adani Group is expected to bring in its own employees.

However, the government has maintained that no Kenyan workers will be sacked if Adani takes control of JKIA and 14 other airstrips, emphasizing that the arrangement is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Since it's a PPP, government functionaries are expected to receive a 10 percent kickback, meaning Adani will reportedly pay top government officials Sh 25 billion upfront before starting operations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST