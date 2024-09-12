MIGUNA MIGUNA questions the silence of MPs and Senators over the controversial takeover of JKIA by ADANI Group.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna has questioned the silence of Members of Parliament and senators amidst President William Ruto's plan to lease Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to foreign nationals.

Ruto is leasing East Africa's busiest airport and Kenya's pride, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), to the Indian firm Adani Group for Sh 250 billion.

Adani will control the airport, a national installation, for 30 years, and many Kenyans have labeled this as neocolonialism.

Reacting to the move, Miguna Miguna questioned why Kenyan MPs and senators have not summoned officials involved in the lease of JKIA to Adani Group or led protests against the deal.

“Why aren’t the Kenyan senators and members of the national assembly shouting about the Adani Heist leading protests against it at the JKIA if they are genuine?

"Why are they pretending that they are helpless like ordinary citizens when their offices give them cover? Or it’s all PR?” Miguna wrote on X

The Kenyan DAILY POST