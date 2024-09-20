GACHAGUA’s Mt. Kenya kingpin woes deepen as Njuri Ncheke elders also dump him for Interior CS KITHURE KINDIKI





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki got a major boost in the Mt Kenya Kingpin race after Njuri Ncheke elders also dumped Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and endorsed him as the region's point man.

In a statement, the elders announced that they had decided to pick the CS as the kingpin of the Mt Kenya East counties which include Embu, Meru, and Tharaka Nithi counties.

As part of his new role, the leaders tasked the CS with being the link between the people and the national government.

“To ensure we remain focused on development, we endorse Prof. Kithure Kindiki, to be the link between our region, the President, and his government," the chairperson stated.

"We believe his national stature will help foster good relations with other regions."

The endorsement of Kindiki by the elders barely came days after 48 legislators unanimously named him as their link to the government, a move widely seen as sidelining Gachagua.

Notably, Gachagua has been accused by some of the lawmakers from his region of undermining the government and intimidating those opposed to his leadership.

Among the leaders who have been vocal against Gachagua include Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung'wah, who alleged that the DP was out to mobilise the region to play tribal politics.

