See what RUTO is now secretly doing to GACHAGUA ahead of his looming impeachment – "The DP doesn’t deserve this Mr. President"





Monday, September 23, 2024 – The political marriage between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is beyond redemption.

This is after it emerged that Ruto has taken away Gachagua’s privileges in government.

This was confirmed by Githunguri MP and UDA loyalist Gathoni Wamuchomba who asserted that Gachagua has begun bearing the brunt of falling out with the ruling regime.

Speaking during an interview, Wamuchomba noted that on Sunday while heading to a church service, it was apparent that some of the privileges Gachagua is entitled to were taken away.

The UDA insider, who has been Gachagua's fiery defender, noted that the DP was entitled to a security team and a convoy even when going to church, some of which were missing.

"For example yesterday, we went with the DP to church. The DP is supposed to be given his privileges.

"He is supposed to be given an escort when he is going to church, he is going to be given security, and all his privileges.

"Can someone tell us yesterday if the deputy president got his privileges as a DP of Kenya?" she questioned.

"I was with him the whole day and he did not receive all his privileges. He did not."

"Who is this person whose job is to remove all these privileges from the DP's office?

"Who is this person whose business is to remove the DP from the diary of the executive President?" Wamuchomba added.

As a result, she called on Ruto to appear on television and keep his word of protecting his deputy from the torment that he underwent during his (Ruto's) tenure as the DP.

She noted that the Head of State was elected by Kenyans, including Mt Kenya residents, who she argued deserved an explanation from the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST