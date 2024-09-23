“Kikuyus didn’t vote for RUTO in 2022 because of you, he only wanted you as a 'Flower Girl'!" – MUTAHI NGUNYI blasts GACHAGUA.

Monday, September 23, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he should not blackmail President William Ruto by telling him that he mobilised over 3.7 million Mt Kenya residents to vote for him.
Ngunyi, who is now on state house
and Harambee house payroll, stated that in 2022, Ruto campaigned for himself in the Mt Kenya region and convinced the electorate to vote for him.
The political scientists further
said all Ruto needed was a Kikuyu 'flower girl' like Gachagua to escort him to
the state house and nothing else.
“Dear Riggy G: You are NOT ELECTED, you are SELECTED. Ruto TOOK Mt Kenya from UHURU without you.
"The
47% of GEMA that voted Ruto had NOTHING to do with you. Do NOT Lie. All Ruto
NEEDED was a Kikuyu FLOWER GIRL, with the head of a coconut to ESCORT him to
STATEHOUSE. Lucky you!” Ngunyi wrote on
his X platform on Sunday.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments