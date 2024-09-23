“Kikuyus didn’t vote for RUTO in 2022 because of you, he only wanted you as a 'Flower Girl'!" – MUTAHI NGUNYI blasts GACHAGUA.





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Renowned political analyst, Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has told Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he should not blackmail President William Ruto by telling him that he mobilised over 3.7 million Mt Kenya residents to vote for him.

Ngunyi, who is now on state house and Harambee house payroll, stated that in 2022, Ruto campaigned for himself in the Mt Kenya region and convinced the electorate to vote for him.

The political scientists further said all Ruto needed was a Kikuyu 'flower girl' like Gachagua to escort him to the state house and nothing else.

“Dear Riggy G: You are NOT ELECTED, you are SELECTED. Ruto TOOK Mt Kenya from UHURU without you.

"The 47% of GEMA that voted Ruto had NOTHING to do with you. Do NOT Lie. All Ruto NEEDED was a Kikuyu FLOWER GIRL, with the head of a coconut to ESCORT him to STATEHOUSE. Lucky you!” Ngunyi wrote on his X platform on Sunday.

