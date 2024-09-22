See what RAILA’s ODM has said after GACHAGUA attacked RUTO and his government in an explosive interview

Sunday, September 22, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has weighed in after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attacked President William Ruto and his government in an explosive interview.
Addressing members in Kisumu,
ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga hit out at Gachagua, accusing him of engaging in
premature politics instead of addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.
According to Wanga, Gachagua’s
interview was a scheme to divert the attention of Kenyans from serious
national matters.
“When anybody from the presidency
comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will be hearing from
the deputy president about how they are dealing with these challenges that are
facing Kenyans,” Wanga stated.
Wanga further alleged that
Gachagua's outrage against the government resulted from Ruto's decision to
appoint a section of opposition politicians to his administration.
Wanga faulted the DP for sowing political division which she
claimed was detrimental to the country.
“The bitterness is arising from
the fact that other people who are not considered shareholders by the deputy
president have now come forward to participate in this company that is called
Kenya," Wanga alleged.
The DP was further accused of
his habit of addressing members of the public in his vernacular despite being a
symbol of national unity.
"Once he took the oath as
the country's deputy president, he ceased to be a man who can only converse
with his people in his vernacular," commented Rozza Buyu.
"His vernacular is for him
when he is in the village. But when he talks, for instance in Marikiti, where
there are 42 tribes doing business there, he shouldn't break to the
vernacular."
