See what RAILA’s ODM has said after GACHAGUA attacked RUTO and his government in an explosive interview





Sunday, September 22, 2024 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has weighed in after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua attacked President William Ruto and his government in an explosive interview.

Addressing members in Kisumu, ODM Chairperson Gladys Wanga hit out at Gachagua, accusing him of engaging in premature politics instead of addressing the challenges facing Kenyans.

According to Wanga, Gachagua’s interview was a scheme to divert the attention of Kenyans from serious national matters.

“When anybody from the presidency comes out to address the country, Kenyans expect that they will be hearing from the deputy president about how they are dealing with these challenges that are facing Kenyans,” Wanga stated.

Wanga further alleged that Gachagua's outrage against the government resulted from Ruto's decision to appoint a section of opposition politicians to his administration.

Wanga faulted the DP for sowing political division which she claimed was detrimental to the country.

“The bitterness is arising from the fact that other people who are not considered shareholders by the deputy president have now come forward to participate in this company that is called Kenya," Wanga alleged.

The DP was further accused of his habit of addressing members of the public in his vernacular despite being a symbol of national unity.

"Once he took the oath as the country's deputy president, he ceased to be a man who can only converse with his people in his vernacular," commented Rozza Buyu.

"His vernacular is for him when he is in the village. But when he talks, for instance in Marikiti, where there are 42 tribes doing business there, he shouldn't break to the vernacular."

The Kenyan DAILY POST