RUTO promises to construct 40,000 houses for demolition victims even after 'lying' about Ksh 10,000 incentive – Look!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised to construct 40,000 affordable houses to help settle families that were moved from riparian reserves in Nairobi County.

This is even as the president lied to the victims that he would give each one of them Ksh10,000 to help them get by.

The victims, many of them aged citizens, revealed that the government incentive of Ksh10,000 which was to help them seek alternative housing amenities did not reach them.

"Ruto should know that Mathare people are also humans. Why should we sleep out as animals?’’ Wanjiru Kirangu, an aged resident, told the media.

While speaking in Kibra during an inspection tour of the housing construction projects, Ruto revealed that the houses will be used by the citizens contrary to the reports that they were not set to benefit from the housing project.

According to the Head of State, the government will construct the 40,000 units to settle those who were displaced by the government-led demolitions targeting those who were staying along the river banks.

"Here in Nairobi, we are soon announcing the construction of 40,000 units to help settle those who were displaced by the government from the flood risk areas,’’ Ruto stated.

However, without wading into the stalemate, Ruto maintained that the government gave the affected victims the Ksh10,000 incentive as promised.

"We will give them a settlement just as we had given them an incentive of Ksh10,000 to help them relocate,’’ he argued.

