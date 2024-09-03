See the shoddy bridge that a rogue contractor reportedly spent Ksh 1 Milllion to build in Taita Taveta County (PHOTO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A concerned resident of Taita Taveta County has exposed a rogue contractor for embezzling public funds after he was contracted to build a bridge in Werugha Ward to ease the movement of the locals.

The contractor reportedly spent Ksh 1 Million on the shoddy project.

A photo shared on X shows the wooden bridge that the contractor built after pocketing the money from the county.

“This is Werugha ward, Taita Taveta County. The contractor built a bridge of 1,000,000 shillings,’’ an X user wrote and shared the photo, sparking reactions online.









