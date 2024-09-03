Embarrassing PHOTO of RAILA ODINGA sleeping at a meeting in China even as he seeks top AU job.





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - ODM leader and African Union Commission Chairperson candidate, Raila Odinga, is being trolled online after he was pictured sleeping during a meeting in China.

The photo has been widely shared on the X platform, with most people attacking Raila, calling him old and tired.

A section of X users wondered whether Raila will be able to perform demanding tasks at AU if he clinches the seat next year in February.

"This is what he is going to do at the AUC. Africans deserve better. Mzee should retire from all forms of politics,’’ wrote an X user while reacting to the photo.

"Imagine if he was the AU chair pulling such stunts. Raila should just retire from public life,’’ another user added.

Raila accompanied President William Ruto to China for an official visit where he is expected to hold a series of meetings as he campaigns for the African Union seat.

See the trending photo.

