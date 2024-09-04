Man records a video hitting on a random slay queen in a supermarket - She demanded a full chicken

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A man posed as a foreigner and recorded a video hitting on a slay queen in a supermarket.

He approached her and started soothing her heart with some pickup lines, hoping that she would give him company.

He told her that he was new in town and wanted someone to show him around.

"' I am new in town and I wanted someone to show me around. I want to hang out with you,"' he said.

The beautiful lady, who was dressed to kill, demanded a full chicken from the man as they engaged in a conversation.

Watch the video.

The newest pick up line in town; what about me, me and you do something crazy.. But the moment she loved after being done he liked her nose, it was gone. Hii imeenda. pic.twitter.com/fXputiAy6Q — Prime Media News 😍😍 (@primemediakenya) September 4, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.