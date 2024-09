Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A lady has exposed Peter Okoth, the founder of Fadhili Cancer Organization for being a deadbeat dad.

She had an affair with Peter for two years that resulted in the birth of a child.

However, he has not been taking care of his child despite being financially stable.

Anytime she calls him asking for financial support, he says he is broke.

She has even tried to reach out to his mother in vain.

Check out her post.









