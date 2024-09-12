RUTO has allegedly acquired 6 BOEING planes and plans to launch his own airline to rival Kenya Airways – See Details!





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Fast-rising city lawyer and activist Morara Kebaso has claimed that President William Ruto plans to start his own airline to compete with the state-run Kenya Airways.

Kebaso alleges that Ruto has already purchased 6 Boeing planes, raising concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

Kebaso also claimed that the six multi-billion planes are being insured by London-based Loyd Group.

“I have received information that President William Ruto may have bought 6 Boeing aircrafts in an attempt to start an airline.

"If you are a Kenyan living in London, kindly access information from a company called Loyd’s of London because they are the ones who were given the deal of insuring the 6 Boeing planes.

"Don't take this information lightly. It's serious,” Kebaso wrote on X.

Morara's revelation comes a day after Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) workers went on strike over the planned Sh 250 billion takeover of JKIA by the Adani Group.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Adani has already paid the Sh 250 billion for the JKIA takeover, with some funds allegedly being used by the government to purchase Boeing planes, which will be registered under Ruto.

