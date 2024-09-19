SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' publicist NATHALIE MOAR quits after more than 20 years in the wake of his s3x trafficking arrest

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Sean 'Diddy' Combs' publicist, Nathalie Moar has reportedly quit her role after more than 20 years in the wake of his arrest and jailing in connection with a federal s3x trafficking case.
Nathalie Moar, 55, was head of communications for the
rapper for more than two decades, but on Wednesday morning,
September 18, her phone had been disconnected and her email was ‘no
longer active,’ according to Mail Online.
‘Nathalie is gone,’ the source said. ‘She is 100 percent
gone. She quit today and had no other choice. She had to quit what else was she
going to do? This situation left her with no other option.
‘Diddy was her entire world. She will surely be deposed for
this if she has not been already. She has most likely had her cell phone
confiscated – who knows what is on there.’
The Australian native, who initially moved to New York
City to start a career as a commercial photographer, was hand-picked by Combs,
54, to be part of his leadership team back in the late 1990s and was by his
side as he grew his $400 million empire.
She served as executive vice president of communications at
Combs Enterprises where she played an extensive role in shaping his image and
his portfolio of businesses, starting with his fashion label, Sean John, in
1998.
She went on to launch both Sean John’s Unforgivable and I Am
King fragrances, Cîroc Vodka variants, the Bad Boy Reunion Tour and the
documentary Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, as well as working on his
VOTE OR DIE and Diddy Runs the City campaigns.
Moar, who is CEO of Moar Magic, stuck by Combs in the wake
of his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against the music mogul
back in November, in which the singer claimed he engaged in sex trafficking and
abused her.
The Bad Boy Records founder is accused of striking, punching
and dragging women, throwing objects and kicking them - and getting his
personal assistants, security and household staff to help him hide it all.
'Not guilty,' Combs told a court, standing to speak after
listening to the allegations with his uncuffed hands folded in his lap.
