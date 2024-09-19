Late MOHAMED AL FAYED, whose son died with Princess DIANA, is accused of assault by multiple women, including his ex-Harrods staff







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Egyptian businessman Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son Dodi died alongside Princess Diana in a 1997 car crash in Paris, has been accused of r@pe by multiple women.

In a BBC expose, the women said the Harrods founder s£xually assaulted them.

In the expose titled “Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods,” which drops on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two today, September 19, more than 20 women put forward allegations of r@pe, attempted r@pe, s£xual assault and female violence.

The majority of the women making the allegations are former employees at Harrods, the luxury British department story Al Fayed owned for 26 years.

They worked there between the late 1980s and 2000s and the assaults are alleged to have occurred in London and Paris, where he owned the Ritz hotel as well as a historic villa once belonging to Edward VIII.

Al Fayed d!ed last year at the age of 94.

According to the documentary, police investigated a r@pe allegation in 2015 but did not press charges. One woman said she went to police in 2018 but was told that Al Fayed, who had dementia, was too old to be prosecuted.

Thirteen women told the BBC they were s£xually assaulted at a block of apartments in Park Lane, where Al Fayed would often offer female employees working late a place to stay. Four alleged that they were r@ped.

A further nine women said they were s£xually assaulted in Paris, with five women alleging attempted r@pe while one woman said she was r@ped.

The documentary also includes testimony from colleagues, including a senior manager at Harrods who said Al Fayed’s behavior was “known around the whole company.”

According to the BBC, not only did Harrods fail to intervene, they “helped cover up allegations of s£xual abuse.” In July 2023, they say, Harrods began settling claims with some of the women.

A number of women are now preparing legal claims against the department store.

In a statement, Harrods told the BBC they are “utterly appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Mohamed Al Fayed”, which they “condemn in the strongest possible terms.”

“We also acknowledge that during this time as a business we failed our employees who were his victims and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Al Fayed sold Harrods to the Qatari royal family in 2010 for a reported £1.5 billion.

After his son Dodi’s de@th, he installed a memorial to Dodi and Diana in the store, which included a wine glass said to be from their last dinner together, a ring he claimed Dodi had proposed to the princess with and a copper statue of the couple holding a bird.