KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN has already procured new furniture for his office after being moved to the Sports Docket (PHOTOs).





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has procured new office furniture, months after he assumed office.

Photos shared on X by Francis Gaitho show new office furniture in Murkomen’s office which was previously occupied by Ababu Namwamba.

He brought in new seats, a desk, and an office table.

This comes even as President William Ruto calls on Government officials to take austerity measures.

Murkomen is one of the most extravagant cabinet secretaries in the government and is fond of displaying his lavish lifestyle to the public.

See photos.





