RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, is now the new supplier of vegetables to State House and some select schools – Look!





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto is the new supplier of vegetables to State House.

This is after she undertook a new pilot program that promises to provide vegetables to the State House and neighboring schools at no cost to the government.

The initiative is called Mama Kitchen Gardens, a tool for promoting food and nutritional security. The First Lady launched it at the State House on Thursday.

Rachel Ruto already has a similar Mama Kitchen Garden in State House where fellow women in the initiative are expected to mirror and learn and incorporate it in their homes.

"The kitchen garden pilot at State House Nairobi will provide vegetables at no cost to State House employees living in the staff quarters, as well as support the neighboring public schools", the First Lady communicated in a post on Friday.

It entails families and school-going children growing their vegetables and seeks to inspire women across counties to cultivate flourishing kitchen gardens near their homes.

According to Rachel, the project is part of a broader national food security initiative led by women across all counties.

She noted that this government-sponsored project will provide urban families with additional training in urban farming techniques.

