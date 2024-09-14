RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, is now the new supplier of vegetables to State House and some select schools – Look!

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - First Lady Rachel Ruto is the new supplier of vegetables to State House.
This is after she undertook a
new pilot program that promises to provide vegetables to the State House and
neighboring schools at no cost to the government.
The initiative is
called Mama Kitchen Gardens, a tool for promoting food and
nutritional security. The First Lady launched it at the State House on
Thursday.
Rachel Ruto already has a
similar Mama Kitchen Garden in State House where fellow women in the initiative
are expected to mirror and learn and incorporate it in their homes.
"The kitchen garden pilot
at State House Nairobi will provide vegetables at no cost to State House
employees living in the staff quarters, as well as support the neighboring
public schools", the First Lady communicated in a post on Friday.
It entails families and
school-going children growing their vegetables and seeks to inspire women
across counties to cultivate flourishing kitchen gardens near their homes.
According to Rachel, the project
is part of a broader national food security initiative led by women across all
counties.
She noted that this government-sponsored project will provide urban families with additional
training in urban farming techniques.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments