ODM MP PETER KALUMA could be on FBI radar for undermining KAMALA HARRIS while campaigning for TRUMP – See what he posted that has caused a storm in U.S.





Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Homa Bay Town Member of Parliament George Peter Kaluma may be on the FBI radar after he posted inaccurate information regarding American Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party campaign.

Kaluma, who is in the U.S. to campaign for Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump due to his conservative views, has attracted negative attention from American and global media outlets due to the fake news he posts about Kamala Harris.

The MP has been active on social media, making posts revolving around the US presidential election where he has ferociously campaigned for Trump.

However, the MP shared misleading information in one of the posts where he posted a photo of the Mayor of Cork from Ireland Dan Boyle standing alongside n*d!sts from a recent cycling event.

"The reason I have left USA Democrats to support Republicans. Democrats have lost it!" read Kaluma’s tweet, accompanied by an image of nak*d cyclists covered in paint.

In his caption, Kaluma cited this as a key reason for leaving Kenya to campaign for Trump and his firm support for the Republicans.

The Irish leg of the World Nak*d Bike Ride (WNBR) took place in Cork city center on August 27.

Naturally, the post attracted the attention of some media outlets in the US and in Ireland. Journalists took issue with the MP posting inaccurate information to discredit the Kamala Harris campaign.

"The danger in this is that I read the comments and only two people said that the photo was wrong and was from Cork. Pure falsehood is heightening on social media", one journalist said.

Kaluma has been calling Kamala Harris fake, as he makes his stance known that he is a Trump supporter.

