RUTO’s thunderous reception in NYANZA was scripted to humiliate GACHAGUA – Mt Kenya senator says.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - An outspoken Mt Kenya Senator has said the thunderous reception that President William Ruto got in Luo Nyanza last week was scripted to humiliate his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Murang'a County Senator Joel Nyutu stated that there is a plot to weaken the DP and that Ruto's alliance with the Nyanza region was designed to aggravate the situation.

"As people from Mount Kenya the happenings in the political landscape and one thing that was clear is that there was a script to humiliate the Deputy President," Nyutu said.

The legislator also cited remarks made by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed during Ruto's visit.

Nyutu argued that their sentiments were condescending and directed at DP Gachagua.

"If you listened to Gladys Wanga and Junet Mohamed, they were very calculated in telling the Deputy President that there were also some mountains there which were calculated to humiliate the Deputy President," he said.

"I would liken the happenings now to a marriage that was hitherto a monogamy which is now polygamous."

He stated that, despite their support for the inclusion of opposition to the government, Mt Kenya leaders will keep a close eye on the country's political landscape and will be quick to point out anything suspicious.

