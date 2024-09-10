RUTO’s thunderous reception in NYANZA was scripted to humiliate GACHAGUA – Mt Kenya senator says.

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - An outspoken Mt Kenya Senator has said the thunderous reception that President William Ruto got in Luo Nyanza last week was scripted to humiliate his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.
In an interview with one of the local TV stations, Murang'a County Senator Joel Nyutu stated that there is a
plot to weaken the DP and that Ruto's alliance with the Nyanza region was
designed to aggravate the situation.
"As people from Mount Kenya
the happenings in the political landscape and one thing that was clear is that
there was a script to humiliate the Deputy President," Nyutu said.
The legislator also cited
remarks made by Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
during Ruto's visit.
Nyutu argued that their sentiments were condescending and directed at DP Gachagua.
"If you listened to Gladys
Wanga and Junet Mohamed, they were very calculated in telling the Deputy
President that there were also some mountains there which were calculated to
humiliate the Deputy President," he said.
"I would liken the
happenings now to a marriage that was hitherto a monogamy which is now
polygamous."
He stated that, despite their
support for the inclusion of opposition to the government, Mt Kenya leaders
will keep a close eye on the country's political landscape and will be quick to
point out anything suspicious.
