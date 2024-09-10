MILLIE ODHIAMBO heaps praise on GACHAGUA, says his star is bright in Central Kenya after "he made a U-turn and started listening”.





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Suba North Member of Parliament Millie Odhiambo has predicted a bright political future for Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, despite him being labeled a tribal bigot for urging unity among Mt Kenya region residents.

In a statement on her Facebook page, Millie Odhiambo, an opposition MP, noted that Gachagua has undergone significant changes since he was appointed Deputy President in 2022.

The outspoken MP, listed three things that Gachagua is lately doing that are worth observing

First, Millie commended Gachagua for refusing to promise Trans Nzoia residents things he could not fulfill.

"Many politicians want to be applauded and praised for their actions.

"We then end up over- promising and not delivering... I rarely make promises in my own constituency but when I do, I have to know that I have resources for it and give timelines," Millie said.

The long-serving lawmaker also praised Gachagua for "listening to the ground," a phrase commonly used to describe engaging with and serving the electorate.

"He made a U-turn and started listening.

"Right now in Central Kenya, his star is bright.

"Listening and hearing are two different things.

"Many leaders hear, few listen. In listening, you wear the other person's shoes.

"Empathy is a big part of listening. Humility is a big part of listening.

"Teachable spirit is a big part of listening," Millie added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST