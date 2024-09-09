Uasin Gishu Governor JOHATHAN BII on the run as High Court Orders his immediate arrest over Sh1 billion Finland Scholarship scandal





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his former Deputy Governor John Barorot are a worried lot after a Nakuru Court ordered their arrest

Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege ordered the arrests of the two after they failed to appear in court to testify in the ongoing Ksh1.1 billion Finland Education Programme scandal.

Additionally, two other individuals linked to the case were also subjected to arrest warrants.

The scandal, which has drawn public attention, involves allegations of misappropriated funds intended for a collaborative education project with Finland.

The case has been marred by delays and non-compliance by key figures who were expected to provide crucial testimony regarding the mismanagement of funds.

The Senior Principal Magistrate issued arrest warrants for five individuals, including two who were previously bonded by the prosecution but failed to appear in court.

The arrest orders were extended to Hillary Ruto, Stephen Lel, and Edwin Lel.

Additionally, the court has summoned two key witnesses, Mercy Tarus and Joel Koech, to testify.

These witnesses are crucial in the case against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two others who are charged with the misappropriation of finances in the Finland saga.

This fund was initially earmarked for an overseas education scholarship intended for needy children.

The testimony of Tarus and Koech is expected to play a pivotal role in the proceedings, shedding light on the alleged financial misconduct.

The Kenyan DAILY POST