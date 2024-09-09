Uasin Gishu Governor JOHATHAN BII on the run as High Court Orders his immediate arrest over Sh1 billion Finland Scholarship scandal

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and his former Deputy Governor John Barorot are a worried lot after a Nakuru Court ordered their arrest
Senior Principal Magistrate
Peter Ndege ordered the arrests of the two after they failed to appear in court
to testify in the ongoing Ksh1.1 billion Finland Education Programme
scandal.
Additionally, two other
individuals linked to the case were also subjected to arrest warrants.
The scandal, which has drawn
public attention, involves allegations of misappropriated funds intended for a
collaborative education project with Finland.
The case has been marred by
delays and non-compliance by key figures who were expected to provide crucial
testimony regarding the mismanagement of funds.
The Senior Principal Magistrate
issued arrest warrants for five individuals, including two who were previously
bonded by the prosecution but failed to appear in court.
The arrest orders were extended to
Hillary Ruto, Stephen Lel, and Edwin Lel.
Additionally, the court has
summoned two key witnesses, Mercy Tarus and Joel Koech, to testify.
These witnesses are crucial in
the case against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and two others who are
charged with the misappropriation of finances in the Finland saga.
This fund was initially
earmarked for an overseas education scholarship intended for needy
children.
The testimony of Tarus and Koech
is expected to play a pivotal role in the proceedings, shedding light on the
alleged financial misconduct.
